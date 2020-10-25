Gregory StewartDecember 28, 1963 - October 14, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Gregory Alan Stewart passed away on October 14, 2020. He was born on December 28,1963 on an Army base in Japan. He is predeceased by his father Bryan Fulton Stewart, mother Marjorie Lavon Estes and his brother Michael L. Stewart. He is survived by his son G. Bryan (Danielle) Stewart, daughter Amanda (Bryan) McBride, step-sons Enrique and Vincent Gomis; brother James (Heather) Stewart, sister Patricia (David) Peace; two grandchildren, Gabriel Stewart and Margaret McBride; thirteen nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. He loved jamming out on his guitars, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. He will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held by the family from 1-5pm on 11/14/20 at the Bradenton Woman's Club, 1705 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205.