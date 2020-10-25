1/
Gregory Stewart
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Stewart
December 28, 1963 - October 14, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Gregory Alan Stewart passed away on October 14, 2020. He was born on December 28,1963 on an Army base in Japan. He is predeceased by his father Bryan Fulton Stewart, mother Marjorie Lavon Estes and his brother Michael L. Stewart. He is survived by his son G. Bryan (Danielle) Stewart, daughter Amanda (Bryan) McBride, step-sons Enrique and Vincent Gomis; brother James (Heather) Stewart, sister Patricia (David) Peace; two grandchildren, Gabriel Stewart and Margaret McBride; thirteen nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. He loved jamming out on his guitars, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. He will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held by the family from 1-5pm on 11/14/20 at the Bradenton Woman's Club, 1705 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Bradenton Woman's Club
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-1011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
I've you so much .
Elizabeth Thebodo
Significant Other
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved