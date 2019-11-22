Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen Anne (Gawler) (Werner) Boosinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gretchen Anne (Werner) (Gawler) Boosinger Gretchen Anne (Werner) (Gawler) Boosinger, age 85, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Jacksonville FL. Her parents were George H. Werner and Oriana (Chasmar) Werner. She is predeceased by her 2nd husband, Glenn Boosinger and her loving companion, Richard Reinhard Sr. Gretchen was born in Washington, D.C. and spent her childhood in York, PA and Chevy Chase, MD. Gretchen graduated from Southern Seminary Junior College in VA and attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY. Gretchen married and became a military wife for 20 years, living all over the U.S. and overseas. After divorcing she then settled in Fort Walton Beach, FL in 1975 and in 1979 moved to Bradenton FL, where she was a longtime resident until her recent move to Jacksonville, FL to be nearer to family. Besides being a full-time housewife and mother, during her adult life Gretchen held various jobs and then remained in the banking field for many years, retiring in 1988. She was an avid traveler, expert bridge player and bowler. She also loved gardening, loved to dance, the beach, boating and cheering for her beloved Florida Gators. Above all, she valued family and was a loving daughter, mother, wife, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her sister, Susan Marsden of Derwood, MD; her daughter, Gretchen Gawler Schick of San Antonio, TX, and her three sons; Steven H. Gawler of Ocala, FL, William C. Gawler, Jr., Ponte Vedra FL, and Scott A. Gawler, of Winter Garden, FL. She is also survived by her son-in-law, three daughter-in -laws, nine grand-children, five step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

