Grover Lynn McClain Grover Lynn McClain, 64, passed away, February 20, 2019. He was born in Palm Beach County. Grover was a hair stylist in Tampa and Orlando, Florida. He was loved and will be missed. Grover is survived by sisters, Theresa Sutton and Sheila Galus; brothers, Scott (Sandra) Bulger and Kevin Bulger; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by mother, Donva McClain-Bulger; brother, Stephen Bulger. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to turbeville_ [email protected]
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
