Guadalupe Martinez Sr. 8/29/1961 - 8/5/2019 Guadalupe Martinez Sr., 57, passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2019. Guadalupe was born in Queretaro Mexico to Refugio Martinez and Eustaia Martinez. Guadalupe is survived by children: Crystal Leach, Maria, Guadalupe, Mateo, and Leticia Martinez; grandchildren: Saturn, Cordelia, Kendyl, Alivia, Mario, Michael, Catalina, Elyana, and Ariana; sister Josephina of Queretaro Mexico, and uncle Periscilaiano and Josephine Martinez of Bradenton Florida; and along with many other family and friends. Guadalupe was interred at Skyway Memorial in Palmetto on Monday August 12, 2019. Skywaymemorial.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 14, 2019