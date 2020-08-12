1/1
Gurley E. "Gene" Gillette
August 7, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Gurley E. "Gene" Gillette, 87, Bradenton, FL passed away August 7, 2020. Born and raised in Tampa, FL, he graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1952. Gene was a Veteran of the US Army and served honorably in the Korean War. In 1970 he and his wife, Dorothy moved their family to Bradenton where he was employed by GTE as a Supervisor. He retired in 1991 after 32 years with GTE. Gene was a member of West Bradenton Baptist Church, and the GTE Pioneers. He was a member of Kirby Stewart Post 24 and a member of the local KWVA chapter 199 where he previously served as President and on the Color Guard. He had also served as Vice President of the State of Florida KWVA.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy; his sons; Kevin (Andrea) and Shawn; daughter, Tracey (Dale) Vinopal; nine grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be 10:30AM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.




Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
August 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darinda Knudstrup
Coworker
