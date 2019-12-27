Gwen Irwin Gwen was born July 9, 1922 in Rochester Kent, England. Serving as a nurse during WWII. In 1946, she came to the USA with other war brides on the Queen Mary bringing her two children ages 2 and 3 months. Gwen and her husband moved from Havertown, PA to Bradenton, FL in 1993. She passed into Gods hands on October 15, 2019, with family by her side. Gwen was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Irwin, her parents, Jessica and Harold Martin, son-in-law, Thomas Ferara, great-granddaughter, Elizabeth (Liz) Mc Kibbin and her siblings, Donald Martin, Daphne Hurkes (Edmund), Kenneth Martin and Ian Webber. She is survived by her children, Gwen Ferara, Joseph Irwin (Sharon),Veronica O'Donnell (Mark), Richard Irwin (Paula), twelve grandchildren, twenty great-grand-children and four great- great-grandchildren. Service and Interment will be at 9:30AM on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Church, 2850 75th Street West, Bradenton in the Chapel.

