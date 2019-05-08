Gwendolyn Haag 89, loving wife of Thomas R. Haag, died peacefully on April 26, 2019 in Tampa, FL. She was born in Harrisburg, PA, and is survived by her husband of 68 years, daughters, Kim Haag (Peter Schreuder) and Marc Lyon (Henry Lyon), grandchildren, Kelly Sullivan, Alex Sullivan, and Thomas Lyon, brother, E. Donald Hartzell, and sister-in-law, Marilyn Ruffner. She was preceded in death by son, Thomas R. Haag, Jr., and brother, Milton "Buzz" Hartzell. A Memorial Service will be held on May 12, 2019 at Gonzalez Funeral Home in Tampa (813-931-1833), and Burial will be in the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Lifepath Hospice, 11150 N. 53rd St., Temple Terrace, FL, 33617.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 8, 2019