Gwendolyn Maurine Ihrie Williams Gwendolyn Maurine Ihrie Williams, age 94, entered into rest January 1, 2020. Gwen was born in Buchanan, Michigan and was a longtime resident of Bradenton, FL. She retired in 1990 from the Manatee County Planning Department, where she was a Graphic Supervisor. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William T. Williams. Survivors include three children; Brian T. (Patricia) Williams of Palmetto, FL, Tana L. (David) Oglesby of Tallahassee, FL, Trudy L. (Richard) Miller of Bradenton, FL; five grandchildren; Beau (Andrea) Williams of Tampa, FL, Lacey Williams Stovall of Palmetto, FL, Bruce (Tori) Oglesby and Brad (Sarah) Oglesby all of Tallahassee, FL, William Eklund of Bradenton, FL; eleven great-grandchildren and her dear cat Dennis. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on February 7th, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or the . Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 5, 2020