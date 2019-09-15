Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Halket Meyer "Hal" Pattullo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Halket "Hal" Meyer Pattullo Halket "Hal" Meyer Pattullo, 83, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on September 5, 2019 with his wife, Dee, by his side. Born in Evanston, Illinois, Hal graduated from Michigan State University, where he met Dee. He served in the Navy after school and then worked for Michigan State University in food service management, prior to moving to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he would work for the University of Michigan for over 30 years and he and Dee would raise their four boys. He is survived by his wife; Dee of 60 years, three sons and daughters-in-law; Mike (Juliet), Mark (Genise) and Matt (Angie); six grandchildren; and predeceased by son; Mitch. Hal was a diehard Wolverine fan with football season ticket holder for over 30 years, and passing down that passion to his boys. Hal was an avid golfer and bowler, and loved watching college football. Hal was an active member of the Bradenton Elks 1511, where he was a life member, the American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Moose. Hal was a kind and generous man who was willing to help anyone in need. He had many friends and loved ones who will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Hal's Life will be held on November 9, 2019 at the Bradenton Elks 1511. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bradenton Elks 1511 Youth Camp (payable to Elks 1511 Youth Camp and mailed to Bradenton Elks 1511, 2511 75th Street W, Bradenton, FL 34209.) Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to: www.brownand

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 15, 2019

