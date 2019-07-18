Hans Dieter Klapschinski Hans Dieter Klapschinski, age 82, husband of late wife, Elke, of 50 years. Cherished brother of Marion Skrebba. Loving father of Barbara Ritter (Kevin) and Roy. Devoted grandfather of Jason, Brendan, Christopher, Nicole (Stephen) and Mark (Lisa). Great-grandfather of Ethan. Retired from The Port Authority of NY and NJ. Volunteered for twenty years as President of the Condominium Association of Bayshore on the Lake, Phase ll in Bradenton, FL. He will be greatly missed by his adoring family, friends, and the many residents of Bayshore on the Lake.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 18, 2019