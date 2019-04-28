Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hans Fritz Pressler. View Sign Service Information Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 (941)-755-2688 Send Flowers Obituary

Hans Fritz Pressler, of Bradenton passed away on April 23, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in Chicago Illinois. Hans was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels. He was a father figure, friend, an avid golfer, John Wayne fanatic and a road trip guru. He is survived by his loving wife Noel Pressler; sister Harriet Hartman; his son Mark and spouse Jesus Paniagua-Pressler; his son Kurt and spouse Martha Pressler; his son Clay and spouse Dawn Simmons; his son Joel and spouse Diana Simmons; his daughter Catherine Harrison; his 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Parents Adam & Frances Schneider, his sister Eleanore Nyman and his son Brian Pressler. Visitation will be held on April 28, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton FL. Eulogy will be held on April 29, 2019 at 9:15 am and followed by Mass at 9:30 am at Our Lady of the Angels 12905 E State Rd 70, Lakewood Ranch FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Michael Church 408 Heard Bridge Rd, Wachula, FL 33873. Memo for donations: Religious Education in care of Sister M. Gema de Jesus. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.

