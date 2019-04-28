Hans Fritz Pressler, of Bradenton passed away on April 23, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in Chicago Illinois. Hans was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels. He was a father figure, friend, an avid golfer, John Wayne fanatic and a road trip guru. He is survived by his loving wife Noel Pressler; sister Harriet Hartman; his son Mark and spouse Jesus Paniagua-Pressler; his son Kurt and spouse Martha Pressler; his son Clay and spouse Dawn Simmons; his son Joel and spouse Diana Simmons; his daughter Catherine Harrison; his 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Parents Adam & Frances Schneider, his sister Eleanore Nyman and his son Brian Pressler. Visitation will be held on April 28, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton FL. Eulogy will be held on April 29, 2019 at 9:15 am and followed by Mass at 9:30 am at Our Lady of the Angels 12905 E State Rd 70, Lakewood Ranch FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Michael Church 408 Heard Bridge Rd, Wachula, FL 33873. Memo for donations: Religious Education in care of Sister M. Gema de Jesus. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 28, 2019