Harless C. Fleming Jr. "Rink" Harless C. Fleming Jr., "Rink", age 92, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. His wife of 71 years, June Fleming, and family was by his side. He was born March 18, 1927 in Northumberland, Pennsylvania to the late Harless and Blanche Fleming. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Laura Gaugler. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, June Fleming; sisters, Nancy Bird and Peg Mazzone; three children, Cole Fleming (Patty Fleming), Jeffery Fleming (JoAnn Monteith) and Candy Lee (John); nine grand-children and ten great-grandchildren. Completed ten years of education before entering the Army Air Force and serving as a Private First Class (March 24, 1944 - Nov 4, 1945). He was a member of The American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24. He returned to Northumberland, Pennsylvania where he worked for a truck hauling business, married August 2, 1947, and started a family. On May 7, 1956, Rink and June moved to Bradenton, FL to raise their family. He worked for Dove Brothers Construction for 21 years and Co-owner of Construction Facilities Warehousing. He will be remembered for his love of boating, boat building, stories of driving with June through Alaska, Canada and the continental US, how much he enjoyed his retirement to the fullest, and most of all, firing up his tractors and riding off into the woods.

