Harmon G. Irvin

Harmon G. Irvin Harmon G. Irvin (age 78) went to rest with God on November 14, 2019. Harmon was an avid fisherman, hiker, flyer of personal aircraft, climber, and woodsman who loved exploring. Survived by his three daughters, two sons, three brothers, one sister, ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Services will be held at Sandy Hill Baptist Church (41600 Clay Gully Rd, Myakka City, FL 34251) on November 19, 2019 at 11:00AM with a Visitation one hour prior. A Graveside Service will be held at Parrish Cemetery (12375 Parrish Cemetery Road, Parrish, FL 34219) on November 19, 2019 at 1:00PM.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
