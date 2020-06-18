Harold Dennis Keith Howell A Celebration of Life for Harold Dennis Keith Howell of Bradenton, FL will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Crossroads Church (2420 33rd Avenue Dr. E, Bradenton, FL 34208) with Pastor Buck Hodges officiating. A Private Committal Service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements are entrusted to Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park. Mr. Howell, 87, passed away at his home on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born to Vernon Harold and Elizabeth (Betty) Howell on September 3, 1932 in Michigan. Mr. Howell was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, as well as serving as a Coastal Serviceman. He was a forklift driver, retiring from Tropicana. He loved sailing when he was younger and owned a sailboat. Mr. Howell was a ham radio operator and he loved camping, fishing, caving, and hiking. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Howell is survived by his wife, Mary; stepchildren; Warren Timothy Phillips "Timmy", who took the greatest care of Harold, William Tommy Phillips "Tommy", both of Bradenton, FL, Judy Howell Clark (David) of Folkston, GA, and Kathy Warwick (Willie) of Palmetto, FL; sister, Ellen May Howell of Bradenton, FL; along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To share fond memories and expressions of sympathy, you may visit www.ManasotaMemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.