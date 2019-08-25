Harold Deschamps Jr.9/21/1946 - 8/17/2019 Harold "Harry" Joseph Deschamps Jr. All who knew him loved him. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, and friend. He will be missed by his beautiful bride of 50 years, Georgia; his daughter Pamela and her son Reece; his first born twin sons Joseph and his son Joseph C. "Jo-Jo" and his sister Ashlynn "the Ponytail"; and second born twin son James and his son Andrew Espinosa and his sister Zoey. Harry is survived by a whole bunch of loved and loving cousins. They were more like brothers and sisters; Ray, Deb, Pati, Donna, Cathy, George, Charlie, and Donnie just to name a few. He is also survived by his sister Virginia Mutz and family in Texas; widowed sister in law Debbie and niece Angel in Connecticut. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Eddie. Harry left us in peace with a smile on his face. No doubt remembering his Harley days with life long friends: Ray Pike (cousin & friend), Rich Norman (more like a brother), Little George "the kid" Donnie Knowlton. Harry was a Mason for 43 years. Harry was a Vietnam Veteran who was a tool and Die maker with UNC for 21 years in Connecticut. He retired from Pierce Manufacturing in Bradenton Florida. A memorial Service with military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday August 29 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's foundation or the . Skywaymemorial.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 25, 2019