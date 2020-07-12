Harold "Fred" Hawkins Harold "Fred" Hawkins, 68, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the care of Tidewell Hospice in Manatee County, FL. Fred was born and raised in Sarasota, where he became a premier stock car builder and owner known throughout the racing community for building winners. For decades, he was sought out by multiple owners and drivers from around the state and beyond for his expertise. His race cars won many track championships throughout Florida. Fred's renowned memory served him well as the tech man for the Port Charlotte Speedway and for the traveling class of the Southern Pro Truck Series. Fred will also be known for entertaining others with his endless tales about racing and the people, places, and events occurring in and around Sarasota as it has developed. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge when it came to stock cars and the history of Sarasota. His long-term familial roots provided him the ability to share an historical picture of Sarasota before it became the city it is today. He is survived by his long-term companion, Jeannie Coorssen, and his surrogate family, Gus and Cindy Coorssen of Sarasota, Jeannie Coorssen Stephan of Orlando, and his faithful dog, Rowdy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Notification will be announced on Facebook. Fred would want you to keep the sport of stock car racing alive. Support your local short tracks.



