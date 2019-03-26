Harold L. Miller, of Bradenton passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 89; he was born January 7, 1930 in Uniontown PA. Harold attended Uniontown Area School District and drove a milk truck for many years. He loved to play golf and cheer for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by loving wife Marjorie Marsh Miller, daughter Karen Ruth Miller (Gilbert Ageline), grandson John ( Lori) Koloski, granddaughter Tammy (Jeff ) Warren, great grandsons Cody Koloski, Jacob Warren, and nephews David, Mark, and Edward Miller. Also Survived by Sister-in-law Happy Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward & Pearl Miller; sisters Ruth (Al) Sullivan, Doris (Charles) Braham, and Matilda Miller; and a brother Edward Miller. Burial will be in Uniontown Pa. at a later date. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 26, 2019