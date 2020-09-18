Harold (Skip) Mahoney

July 30, 1954 - September 14, 2020

Palmetto, FL - Harold (Skip) Mahoney Jr., 66, passed away on September 14, 2020 at home. He was born in St. Pete, FL to parents, Harold Mahoney Sr., and Audrey Mahoney. He was a member of Manatee Baptist Church, and ran their food bank for 9 years. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and was very involved with his grandson's hockey team. Skip is survived by his mother, Audrey Mahoney; his wife, Bonnie Ackles; his children; Chris, Casey and Amanda; his grandchildren; Mallorie, Elise, Conner, Ellie, and Gabbi; his brothers; Curt, Dean and Patrick. He will be joining his son, Garret and father, Harold (Rudy) in Heaven. A Memorial Service will be held on September 18th, 2020 at 6:30PM at Manatee Baptist Church at 1501 7th Ave E Bradenton, FL 34208. Visitation will begin at 5:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manatee Baptist Food Bank.





