Harold (Skip) Mahoney
1954 - 2020
Harold (Skip) Mahoney
July 30, 1954 - September 14, 2020
Palmetto, FL - Harold (Skip) Mahoney Jr., 66, passed away on September 14, 2020 at home. He was born in St. Pete, FL to parents, Harold Mahoney Sr., and Audrey Mahoney. He was a member of Manatee Baptist Church, and ran their food bank for 9 years. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and was very involved with his grandson's hockey team. Skip is survived by his mother, Audrey Mahoney; his wife, Bonnie Ackles; his children; Chris, Casey and Amanda; his grandchildren; Mallorie, Elise, Conner, Ellie, and Gabbi; his brothers; Curt, Dean and Patrick. He will be joining his son, Garret and father, Harold (Rudy) in Heaven. A Memorial Service will be held on September 18th, 2020 at 6:30PM at Manatee Baptist Church at 1501 7th Ave E Bradenton, FL 34208. Visitation will begin at 5:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manatee Baptist Food Bank.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:30 - 06:30 PM
Manatee Baptist Church
SEP
18
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Manatee Baptist Church
September 16, 2020
Amanda and Casey,
So sorry to hear of your loss. Terry and I knew you dad from Southeast High School. I got to know his amazing daughters. Thinking about you both. Rhonda Surgnier
Rhonda Surgnier
Coworker
