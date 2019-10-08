Harold N. Timmer

Harold N. Timmer Harold N. Timmer, 95, Bradenton, FL passed away October 1, 2019. Born in Grand Rapids, MI he moved to Bradenton in 1985 from Terre Haute, IN, he was a Veteran of the US Air Corps and he attended Bradenton Christian Reformed Church. Survived by his wife, Rosemary; son, David (Mary); daughters, Judith (James), Susan and Sandra; eleven grand- children and fourteen great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be 10:00AM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Bradenton Christian Reformed Church. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be 1:30PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
