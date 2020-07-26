1/
Harold "Rudy" Radtka
Harold "Rudy" Radtka,
June 29, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Harold "Rudy" Radtka, 92, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. He was born in Hilltop, WV.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, JoAnne Radtka; his brothers; James and Arthur; and his sister, Betty. He is survived by his three children; Betsy (Mark) Phelps, Bradenton, FL; Kay (Steve) Sorg, Naples, FL; and Bruce (Francine) Radtka, Bradenton, FL; his brother, Ray Radtka, Niles, OH; two grandsons; four great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Rudy and JoAnne were active longtime members of Kirkwood Presbyterian Church. They were animal lovers and rescued many dogs throughout their lives. Rudy was a kind and generous person, giving freely of his time and talents.
A private service will be held.




Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
