Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Stewart Lindsey. View Sign

Harold Stewart (Lindsey) Harold Stewart (Lindsey), age 86, passed away February 3rd, 2019 in Bradenton, Fla. He was born October 16th, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA. Loving husband to the late Joan Stewart. He is the father to Gary (Betsy) and Alan (Julie) Stewart. He is grandfather to Dennis Stewart, Rachel Hollowell (Adam), and Kevin Stewart (Lindsay). He has seven great-grandchildren. He was a musician and enjoyed playing in the Sun Coast Mummers Band. He was also in the orchestra at the Palmetto Baptist Church. Lindsey was a Yardmaster for Conrail prior to moving to Florida. After moving to Bradenton in the early 80's, he owned the Shake Pit on Manatee Avenue. He also enjoyed working his booth at the Red Barn. He loved spending his time with his family and his friends. Family and friends are invited to the First Baptist Church of Palmetto at 5003, 1020 4th St. W, Palmetto, Florida 34221. We will Celebrate Lindsey's Life at 12:30PM on Sunday, February 24th, 2019.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close