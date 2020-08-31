1/1
Harry A. Potter
1928 - 2020
Harry A. Potter
August 14, 1928 - July 11, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Harry A Potter, 91, died on July 11, 2020 at Venice Hospice, Florida.
He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on August 14, 1928, to the late William and Blanche Potter. Harry served in the US Navy during the Korean War and worked with civil service until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Janet G Potter and his children, William Potter of Culpeper, VA, Gayle Potter Kinney of Zebulon, NC and step children, Richard Hamlin, Loretta Walsh, Robert Gurney, Susan Scheetz, and Barbara Blass. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service will be held at a later date.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 31, 2020.
