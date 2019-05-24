Harry Christopher Sewell Harry Christopher Sewell, 72, of Branford, FL went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019 at his residence after a period of illness. Chris was born July 29, 1946 in Bethesda, MD. He was preceded in death by his father, James Sewell, grand-father, Harry Hough and grandmother, Eva Hough. He was a member of Steamfitters Local #602. Chris enjoyed fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife of thirty seven years, Jeanne Sewell, mother, Eve (John) Weaver, brother, Richard (Lois) Sewell, son, James (Krissi) Sewell, daughter, Kerri (Dr. Kevin) Boyer, two step-daughters, (Dawn Burke and Heather Burke). He is also survived by his aunt, Sue Slyman, cousin, Cindy (Jon) Marino, niece, Dawn (Brian) Sullivan, seven grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Ellenton United Methodist Church, 3607 Hwy 301 Ellenton, Florida.

