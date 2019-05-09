Harry Dean of Bradenton, FL slipped away into the arms of angels on May 5, 2019. Harry was born on November 11, 1956 in Bradenton, FL to the late Louise Dean. Harry was educated in the Manatee County School System. He was extremely talented with artistic abilities which included drawing, playing musical instruments and singing. Harry is preceded in death by a son, Harry Dean, Jr; mother, Louise Dean; sister, Helen Bradley; and brother, Nevel Dean, Jr. He is survived by two beautiful daughters: La’Dashia Roberts of Syracuse, NY and Julie (Ulyssee) Wright of Palmetto FL; sister, Dorothy Bridges of Bradenton, FL; Three brothers: Alphonso Dixon, Larry Dean (his twin) of Bradenton, FL, and Braille Thomas of Parrish, FL; sisters in law: Dionisia Dean of Bradenton, FL, and Remona Thomas of Parrish, FL; seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. The family will celebrate Harry’s life with a private service. Arrangements entrusted to Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th St. W., Bradenton. 941-747-2700
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 9, 2019