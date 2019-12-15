Harry E Wingate Harry passed this life on December 1, 2019. He is survived by his son Marty Wingate. Harry was born in Babson Park Florida in March of 1932. Harry joined the US Navy after graduating Lake Wales Highschool and served in the Korean War. Harry Married Yvonne Mitchell and had two sons Tracy and Marty. Harry worked and retired from Tropicana after 25 years of employment. Harry will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and friend to many. Services will be held for Harry at Sarasota National Cemetery on Clark Road Wednesday December 18th at 11am with full military honors. Guest are welcome.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 15, 2019