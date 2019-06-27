Harvey Alfred Tucker (1945 - 2019)
  "I love you, Daddy. You are and have always been my Hero...."
    - E. Denise (Niecy) Tabors
Obituary
Harvey Alfred Tucker Mr. Harvey Alfred Tucker, age 74, of Sewanee, Tennessee passed from this life Saturday evening, June 22, 2019, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. He was born in Bradenton, FL, a son of the late Barney B. Tucker and Ida Magnolia (Harris) Tucker and was preceded in death by his siblings, Barney (Spunky), Christine, Annie, Lettie, Edith, Ida Mae, Raymond, Tommy, J.W., Corrine and Betty. Harvey was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired heavy equipment operator. He was a racing fan and enjoyed wood working and fishing. Survivors include his life partner, Birdie McBee; children, Denise Tabors, Bradenton, FL, Cindy Tucker, Braden- ton, FL, Tommy Tucker, Key West, FL, Trey McBee, Bradenton, FL and Kim McBee, Sewanee, TN.; grand- children, Scott, Danny, Stacy, Linda, Frank, Michael, Olivia and Shelby; great-grand- children, Asher and Kura; several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service was held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Sister Barbara Dykes conducting services. Burial of ashes immediately followed at O'Dear Cemetery in Sewanee. For more information please go to www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are by Cumberland Funeral Home, 207 Mabee Avenue, Monteagle, Tennessee.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 27, 2019
