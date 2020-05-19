Harvey Brown Harvey Brown, 97, of Ellenton, FL, formerly of Sidney Center, NY, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. Born September 7, 1922 in Bainbridge, NY, he was the son of Harvey and Annice (Taylor) Brown. He leaves two children, Stephen Brown (Laurie) of Bradenton, Florida and Michele Padgett (Jeff) of Chesapeake, Virginia, four grandchildren and good friend, Bruce Howes of Sidney Center. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Annice Morse, Clinton Brown, Grace Cowen, Dorothy Krellner and Mildred Keetch. Along with other nieces and nephews, Harvey also leaves behind loving family members, nephews; Trevor Greene (Kristen), and their kids; Carter and Jake; Nick Greene (Becca) and their kids; Lauren and Connor; and sister-in-law, Sharon Greene Rayl (Jeff) and many friends in Colony Cove Mobile Home Park. Harvey worked at Howes Building Supply in Sidney Center, before moving to Florida in the early 1970's where he worked at Miles Trailer Sales for many years. He also enjoyed time with brother-in-law, John Greene (deceased) at Greene Marine Construction over the years, visiting job sites and "helping out" even though he never felt he did much. He was appreciated more than he would ever accept. He was a big Tampa Bay Rays Fan. In recent years he enjoyed watching Trevor coach Carter and his friends in tee ball, outings with the family for weekend morning breakfasts and birthdays/holidays with the Greenes. He had a gentle spirit and will always hold a special place in our hearts. Please visit www. skywaymemorial.com to leave online condolences. Due to COVID-19 there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, in Harvey's memory, donations may be made to Palmetto Little League, PO Box 1072, Palmetto, FL 34220.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 19, 2020.