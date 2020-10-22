Hazel CoddingtonMarch 20, 1930 - October 20, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Hazel Dixon Calhoun Coddington passed away on October 20, 2020 in Bradenton Florida. Born in Aimwell Georgia on March 20, 1930, she grew up and lived her early years in Lyons and Vidalia GA. She moved to Bradenton Florida with her family in 1970. Hazel, or Granny, as she was affectionately called by her family was a devout Christian and lifelong member of the Daughters of the King order of the Episcopal Church. She spent her life in unselfish service to her family, friends and church. Her hobbies included sewing, southern style cooking and reading. She is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years Sanford Calhoun, her second husband Bernard Coddington, sister Geraldine Griffin and Parents Hoke and Ruthie Dixon. She is survived by her children Sandra Brawner (Tony) and Sonny Calhoun (Marilyn), both of Bradenton Florida, her grandchildren Felton and Jesse Brawner, Andy and Molly Calhoun, her great grandchildren Kyle, Michael, and Joshua Brawner, Shannon Calhoun and her great great grandchild Atlas Brawner. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St Jude Children's Hospital in her memory.