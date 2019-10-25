Heather McKeever Scott of Bradenton, Florida, passed away October 23, 2019. She was born December 13, 1978 in Austin, Texas and moved to Bradenton, Florida in the fourth grade. She graduated from Manatee High School in 1998 and from the University of Florida in 2002. She began her teaching career at Lakewood Ranch in 2002 and transferred to Braden River High School when it opened. While there, she taught several courses including World History and AP Psychology. Heather was a world traveler beginning at age 18, visiting 22 countries over the course of her lifetime. Heather is survived by her daughter, Alice; mother, Deborah McKeever; brother, Sean McKeever; sister-in-law, Traci McKeever and two nephews Will and Sam McKeever. She is also survived by her father, Ron McKeever and his wife Mae McKeever and Ron’s sister, Susan Wallace. In addition, she is survived by her ex-husband, Jon Scott, his father, Bob Scott, Jon’s two brothers, Joe and Patrick Scott and Joe’s wife, Ann Scott. The Celebration of Life will be held 3:00PM Saturday, October 26th at Braden River High School Auditorium. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alice’s scholarship fund. Please mail a check payable to CEPA and note on check Scott Scholarship: Center Montessori School, 6024 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207, or call 941-753-4987 for credit card donations. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 25, 2019