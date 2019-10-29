Helen D. (Ginger) Moore passed away on 10-26-19. She was predeceased by her mother Carrie Shattuck Millier, her stepfather, William J. Miller, her brother Thomas J. Dodd, and her partner and soulmate, Karl E. Robinson. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Laplante, son, Alan Moore, brother John Casey Millier, and two grandchildren. Ginger was born in Syracuse New York but spent most of her adult life in Bradenton. She was an avid gardener, achieving the rank of Master Gardener form the Manatee County extension office. She also loved her cats. She owned a UPS store in Bradenton for 20 years. She volunteered as a victims advocate for MCSO for many years as well as Hope Family Services. In Lieu of Flowers, donations on her behalf can be made to The or The Cat Depot in Sarasota. A Graveside service will be held at Manasota Memorial Park on Friday Nov. 1, 2019 at 11am. All friends are invited to attend, arrangements by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home @ Manasota.

