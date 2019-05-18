Helen Evelyn (Randles) Newby Helen Evelyn (Randles) Newby, 78, of Palmetto, FL formerly of Des Moines, IA, peacefully entered Heaven's presence on May 17, 2019. Helen is survived by her husband of 62 years, William Newby Jr., her six children, twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be at 2:00PM Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 8305 US Hwy 301, Parrish FL 34219. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice www.tidewellhospice.org or Bibles For The World www.biblesfortheworld. org
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 18, 2019