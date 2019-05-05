Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Florence Nutting. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Florence Nutting Helen Florence Nutting, 103, born on August 1, 1915, in Cumberland, Maine lived in Bradenton, Florida since 1968 passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Freedom Village on April 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, four brothers and a sister. She is survived by her only son, Richard and his wife, Earleen, five grand-children, Nancy, Brenda ( Brian ), Karen ( Joe ), Julie, Robert, ten great- grandchildren, Jessica, Brittany, Bridget, Brandie, Ryan, Reilly, Josh, Joey, Amber, Peyton, and two great- great - grandchildren, Joseph and Kalyn. She was a devoted wife for 69 years. She loved spending time with family, traveling to Maine for the summers and being active in her Church. She also enjoyed lunch with her many friends, reading, music, dancing, and watching baseball. A Celebration of Life will be held at her church. A date and time to be announced at a later date.

Helen Florence Nutting Helen Florence Nutting, 103, born on August 1, 1915, in Cumberland, Maine lived in Bradenton, Florida since 1968 passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Freedom Village on April 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, four brothers and a sister. She is survived by her only son, Richard and his wife, Earleen, five grand-children, Nancy, Brenda ( Brian ), Karen ( Joe ), Julie, Robert, ten great- grandchildren, Jessica, Brittany, Bridget, Brandie, Ryan, Reilly, Josh, Joey, Amber, Peyton, and two great- great - grandchildren, Joseph and Kalyn. She was a devoted wife for 69 years. She loved spending time with family, traveling to Maine for the summers and being active in her Church. She also enjoyed lunch with her many friends, reading, music, dancing, and watching baseball. A Celebration of Life will be held at her church. A date and time to be announced at a later date. Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close