Helen Florence Nutting Helen Florence Nutting, 103, born on August 1, 1915, in Cumberland, Maine lived in Bradenton, Florida since 1968 passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Freedom Village on April 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, four brothers and a sister. She is survived by her only son, Richard and his wife, Earleen, five grand-children, Nancy, Brenda ( Brian ), Karen ( Joe ), Julie, Robert, ten great- grandchildren, Jessica, Brittany, Bridget, Brandie, Ryan, Reilly, Josh, Joey, Amber, Peyton, and two great- great - grandchildren, Joseph and Kalyn. She was a devoted wife for 69 years. She loved spending time with family, traveling to Maine for the summers and being active in her Church. She also enjoyed lunch with her many friends, reading, music, dancing, and watching baseball. A Celebration of Life will be held at her church. A date and time to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 5, 2019