passed away on January 30, 2019 at the age of 89, she was born on November 4, 1929 Chrisman Illinois. Memorial Service on February 9, 2019 at St Joseph Catholic Church, 3100 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205, at 10am. Robert Toale and Sons Funeral home Bradenton is entrusted with final care. Please go to ManasotaMemorial.com to sign guest book.
Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 6, 2019