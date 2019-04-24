Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen K. Toran. View Sign Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Kameika Toran was born in St. Mary’s Hospital, Brooklyn, NY 10/26/1924. The daughter of Alexandra (Elsie) Samaka and Miron Kameika and sister of John Kameika (deceased). She grew up in New York City until she married husband William Paul Toran (deceased), who was a Captain in the Navy for over 30 years. She traveled the world as a devoted Navy wife while raising sons Terence William and Paul William (both deceased). She held many positions with St. Mark Orthodox Church while retired in Bradenton, FL for the past 30 years. She is preceded in death by her grandson Nicholas Terence and survived by grandsons Paul Terence of Kittery, ME (wife Margaret), Michael Terence of Boston, MA, and daughter-in-law Catherine Toran of Quincy, MA. The funeral will be Friday, April 26th at 8:30 AM at St. Mark Orthodox Church, 1517 57th St. E. (Morgan Johnson Rd.), Bradenton, FL 34208. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences for the family may be given at



Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 24, 2019

