Helen Louise (Kane) Nolan Mrs. Helen Louise (Kane) Nolan, age 91, of Holmes Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. Helen was married to Dr. Joseph Nolan, OD, for 69 years. Predeceased by her parents, John and Annanel Kane, her loving husband, Joseph Nolan, and her three sons, John, Daniel and Tommy. Lovingly missed and remembered always by her daughters, Mary Lou (Jeff) Forsythe and Diane (Paul) Magnuson, her sister, Tootie Baldini, daughter - in - laws, Claudia Nolan and Patricia Nolan: grandchildren, Courtney, Cathy, Monica, Jeffrey, Carolyn and Kaitlin and their spouses and significant other: great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Anne, Cassidy, James, Megan, Brooklyn, MiaBelle, Allison, Cora, and Adelide, and her extended family and many friends. Helen lived for over 40 years in Oak Lawn, Illinois with her husband Joe and their four children. Helen and Joe began vacationing and eventually establishing a dual residency in the Holmes Beach area for the past 44 years. Helen loved golf and was pretty darn good at it! She played tennis, bridge, and also enjoyed downhill skiing. Helen hosted many parties throughout her adulthood and loved to both sing and dance, especially with Joe. She was a great cook and accomplished hostess. French onion dip was always in the fridge. She had a huge heart and was loved by everyone but especially by her immediate and extended family. We would like to sincerely thank the angels who staff the memory care unit at Westminster Point Pleasant, Bradenton. Helen's journey was exponentially better with their care and loving support. We would like to thank the staff at Tidewell Hospice House who cared for Helen in her final hours. We would also like to thank the staff at Saint Bernards Catholic Church who honored Helen especially throughout this past year. Lastly we would like to thank her primary physicians, Dr.'s Mehrzad Ghafghaichi and Albert Petrosino who cared for Helen with such kindness and compassion. A Celebration of Life for Helen will take place in Chicago's South Side on July 20, 2019. Memorials can be made to Saint Bernards Catholic Church, Holmes Beach, Florida.

