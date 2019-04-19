Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Rachel McDonald. View Sign



Helen Rachel McDonald Helen Rachel McDonald, who turned 93 on April 10, 2019 went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019. She resided at Golf Lakes Estates in Bradenton, FL. She was active for many years in various ways, and she had lived there longer than anyone else. She was a valued member of Oneco United Methodist Church for several years. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Bessie (McElfresh) Hughes; brother, Ray Hughes; sisters, Nell Mosier and Clair Richman; two brothers, Richard Hughes and John Hughes both of Indiana; four sisters, Evelyn Hight, Marilyn Preston (Jack), Janet Stanley (John), all of Bradenton, FL and Vicki Kester (Earl) of Ormond Beach, FL and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by many dear friends in Golf Lakes. The family is grateful for the very good care of the nurses and CENA's at Freedom Village Health Center. A Memorial Service will be held at 7PM, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Manasota Memorial Park with the Rev. Gene Maddox of Oneco United Methodist Church, presiding. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

