Henry D. Erickson Henry D. Erickson, 89, Bradenton, Fla., died Thursday, March 7, 2019. Henry is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Nancy; his son, Todd (Linda); daughter, Sharon (Jon) Rohrer; step-daughter, Tina (David) Gurubel; step-sons, David and Ryan (Angela) Renfroe; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grand- children. We will greatly miss him. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Freedom Village in the Landing Auditorium. Brown & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Freedom Village Scholarship Program in his memory. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 13, 2019