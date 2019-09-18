Guest Book View Sign Service Information Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park 170 Honore Ave Sarasota , FL 34232 (941)-371-4962 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park 170 Honore Ave Sarasota , FL 34232 View Map Burial 2:30 PM Sarasota National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Col. Henry F. "Hank" Lackey Col. Henry F. "Hank" Lackey flew his final mission to Heaven on September 14, 2019 at age 86. Henry Lackey was born March 23,1933 in Gallatin Co. (Junction, IL). He graduated from Equality Township H.S. 1949. He began his USAF career as an enlisted man April 1953. He graduated from Pilot Training and was commissioned 2nd Lt. through the Aviation Cadet Program February 1955. After completing Advanced All-Weather Interceptor Training, he was assigned to Air Defense Command, and from 1956-1960, served as a pilot, Flight Commander and Assist. Air Operations officer with the 331st Fighter Interceptor Squadron at Stewart AFB, NY and Webb AFB, TX. From 1960-1963, he served as Operations Officer & Group Chief of Safety at Aviano AB, Italy. Upon his return to the U.S., he was assigned as an F-102 pilot and Group Chief of Safety at Truax Field, WI. In 1966, upon completion of F-106 Combat Crew Training, he was assigned to the 95th FIS at Dover AFB, DE, as a pilot and Chief of Safety. In 1969, he was assigned as Chief of Safety for Air Forces Korea, Osan AB. He returned to serve with the 87th FIS at Duluth International Airport, MN and K.I. Sawyer AFB, MI, as F-106 Flight Commander, from 1970-1973. From 1973-1977, he was assigned as Air Defense Weapons Center Chief of Safety, at Tyndall AFB, FL. Then Col. Lackey was assigned as Director of Safety, Office of Inspector General, Headquarters Air Force Logistics Command, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH. He retired with 31 years, 11 months of service in February 1985. He obtained a B.S. Degree from the Univ. of Nebraska. His military education included Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College, Industrial College of the Armed Forces and Air War College. A Command Pilot with +5,500 hours in fighter and trainer aircraft, Col. Lackey holds the Legion of Merit, Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the Combat Readiness Medal. Col. Lackey was a lifetime member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), and of the MOAA (Military Officers Association of America). After his military retirement, for the next 20 years, Col. Lackey gave his testimony for Jesus, and taught Biblical principles in Christian fellowships and churches, throughout the world. Later, he (and wife Lill), became "Health Ministers", teaching and practicing healthy diet and living. He represented (for free) and won a large settlement, with the Dept. of Labor, for a Christian friend, after a hired attorney was unsuccessful. In 2015, Col. Lackey published his biography "Farm-Boy to Fighter Pilot". Col. Hank Lackey was a grand marshal in the 2017 Memorial Day "Heroes Parade" in Lakewood Ranch, FL. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lillian. They've lived in the Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, FL) area for the past 20 years. Until recently, they were able to attend the Happy Gospel Center. They have a son, Mark Lackey (Kathy) of Lynn Haven, FL and a daughter, Lisa Hill (Wayne) of Powder Springs, GA. Grand-children, Erin Hill, Graham Hill (Shannah), and Ryan Lackey, and, great - granddaughter, Eleanor Hill. Memorial Visitation is at the Palms Funeral Home Chapel, Sarasota, FL. Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 12:00-1:00PM. Burial will follow at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:30PM.

Col. Henry F. "Hank" Lackey Col. Henry F. "Hank" Lackey flew his final mission to Heaven on September 14, 2019 at age 86. Henry Lackey was born March 23,1933 in Gallatin Co. (Junction, IL). He graduated from Equality Township H.S. 1949. He began his USAF career as an enlisted man April 1953. He graduated from Pilot Training and was commissioned 2nd Lt. through the Aviation Cadet Program February 1955. After completing Advanced All-Weather Interceptor Training, he was assigned to Air Defense Command, and from 1956-1960, served as a pilot, Flight Commander and Assist. Air Operations officer with the 331st Fighter Interceptor Squadron at Stewart AFB, NY and Webb AFB, TX. From 1960-1963, he served as Operations Officer & Group Chief of Safety at Aviano AB, Italy. Upon his return to the U.S., he was assigned as an F-102 pilot and Group Chief of Safety at Truax Field, WI. In 1966, upon completion of F-106 Combat Crew Training, he was assigned to the 95th FIS at Dover AFB, DE, as a pilot and Chief of Safety. In 1969, he was assigned as Chief of Safety for Air Forces Korea, Osan AB. He returned to serve with the 87th FIS at Duluth International Airport, MN and K.I. Sawyer AFB, MI, as F-106 Flight Commander, from 1970-1973. From 1973-1977, he was assigned as Air Defense Weapons Center Chief of Safety, at Tyndall AFB, FL. Then Col. Lackey was assigned as Director of Safety, Office of Inspector General, Headquarters Air Force Logistics Command, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH. He retired with 31 years, 11 months of service in February 1985. He obtained a B.S. Degree from the Univ. of Nebraska. His military education included Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College, Industrial College of the Armed Forces and Air War College. A Command Pilot with +5,500 hours in fighter and trainer aircraft, Col. Lackey holds the Legion of Merit, Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the Combat Readiness Medal. Col. Lackey was a lifetime member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), and of the MOAA (Military Officers Association of America). After his military retirement, for the next 20 years, Col. Lackey gave his testimony for Jesus, and taught Biblical principles in Christian fellowships and churches, throughout the world. Later, he (and wife Lill), became "Health Ministers", teaching and practicing healthy diet and living. He represented (for free) and won a large settlement, with the Dept. of Labor, for a Christian friend, after a hired attorney was unsuccessful. In 2015, Col. Lackey published his biography "Farm-Boy to Fighter Pilot". Col. Hank Lackey was a grand marshal in the 2017 Memorial Day "Heroes Parade" in Lakewood Ranch, FL. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lillian. They've lived in the Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, FL) area for the past 20 years. Until recently, they were able to attend the Happy Gospel Center. They have a son, Mark Lackey (Kathy) of Lynn Haven, FL and a daughter, Lisa Hill (Wayne) of Powder Springs, GA. Grand-children, Erin Hill, Graham Hill (Shannah), and Ryan Lackey, and, great - granddaughter, Eleanor Hill. Memorial Visitation is at the Palms Funeral Home Chapel, Sarasota, FL. Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 12:00-1:00PM. Burial will follow at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:30PM. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close