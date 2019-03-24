Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Ellis Kaplan. View Sign

Herbert Ellis Kaplan Herbert Ellis Kaplan, 78, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL., on Febru- ary 18th, 1941 to Nathan and Anne Kaplan, Herb was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Kaplan and survived by four children; John McBride, Kevin McBride, Susan Kaplan and Cassi Sweeney (Kaplan), his brother, Barry Kaplan and sister, Fran Moore (Kaplan) and many grandchildren. Herb retired at an early age after a long career with Massey Ferguson. Always loving an adventure, he bought a boat and traveled and lived throughout the Caribbean and South America. After returning to live in the US, he continued his travels throughout the US and Canada. He instilled the love of culture, nature and travel in his children, and He never met a stranger, and he loved to tell a good story. A Private Memorial will be held in Sarasota, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: donate.

