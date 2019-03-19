Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman D. Allen. View Sign

Herman D. Allen 09/09/1934 - 03/14/2019 Herman Dean (Bud) Allen passed away early Thursday morning, March 14, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He was surrounded by his wife, family and close friends until his death. He will surely be missed by many. He loved his wife, Sally, his children, Deborah, Michael, Jeffrey, Christopher, James and Julie, and his brothers and sisters. The sparkles in his eyes were his grandchildren, Caroline, Aaron, Christian, Kristen, Jessica, Aimee, Holly and Grace and his seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Allen and Virginia Rogers Allen, his son, Christopher, a brother, and a sister, and his great-grandson, Logan. After a career at General Motors, he began to work in construction and real estate, leaving his mark in Rochester, MI, Charleston, SC, Kiawah Island, SC, Sarasota, FL and Lakewood Ranch, FL. He loved fishing, golfing, making ice cream and having happy hour with friends. There will be a Private gathering to celebrate his life and legacy.

