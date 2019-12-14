Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hieu Chi Trinh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hieu Chi Trinh, 56, of Bradenton, passed away December 11, 2019. Son of Minh Q Trinh. Hieu leaves behind his beautiful wife Mai Tuyet Du, sons, Bryan, Daniel, William and Joshua. He was adored by his brother Nhan and sisters, Ai Le Trinh, Thuy Le Trinh, Lehang Suydam, Halee Gardner, Huong Nguyen and many loving nieces and nephews. Hieu was born in Tra Vinh Vietnam. He escaped Vietnam when he was 16 years old with his great aunt’s family and cousin after the fall of Saigon in 1975. He was sponsored by a great loving congregational church in Milford, CT. He lived with his sponsored families, The Rotmans and The Brozowskis while he attended Milford high school. He graduated from Milford high school in 1982. Hieu obtained an associate degree in culinary arts school. He was a black belt martial art in taekwondo and Kung Fu. He moved to Bradenton in 1989 from Milford, CT. He owned The Sunrise Delivery INC for 28 years. Besides his love for his family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, he enjoyed the White Mountains of NH, he helped built a log cabin and had experience in farm life. His passion was cooking, fishing, diving and boating. Hieu had a zest for life, a magnetic smile and personality that was so contagious that you cannot help but feel his presence. We are so heartbroken for the loss of a truly beautiful man, that ever graced this earth. Our lives will live on in his name Hieu Chi Trinh. Visitation will be Friday, 12/13/2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Saturday, 12/13/2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and Sunday, 12/15, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.. Service will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, 12/16/2019 at 10:00 A.M. all at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel 604 43rd Street West Bradenton, FL 34209. Memorial Donations may be made to: Coral Reef Alliance (



