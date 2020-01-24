Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda Baserva. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hilda Baserva of Bradenton Fl passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 22. She was 88. Hilda was born in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba on April 9 1931. She was raised on a farm with her 4 brothers and 3 sisters. As a child she was active in many sports and thru her high school years, with softball being her best sport. She graduated from the University of Santiago de Cuba with an accounting degree.In 1960 she fled the communist regime with her husband and oldest son Jose and relocated in Miami. There she worked several jobs providing for her family and finally settling in the accounting office at Palmetto Ford were she worked for over 35 years and retiring in 2000. She loved watching her youngest sons baseball games and was his biggest fan.Later in life she enjoyed doing the same for her grandson Brandon. Hilda loved to spend time with her family, travel, dance and cook.She moved to Bradenton in 2005 with her husband of 62 yrs to be close to both of her sons and her grandchild. One of her biggest thrills was being able to watch her grandson Brandon become a firefighter. She was pre deceased by her husband Carlos Sr., and son Jose. Survived by her son Carlos Jr.(Jeanne), daughter Maria Elena, grandsons Brandon and T.J, Sisters Teresa and Merry Casal, brother Raul and many nieces and nephews. Services will be Sunday, January 26, held at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, located at 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton FL 34203. The Visitation is from 12:00 - 2:00 pm, followed by a 2:00 pm Funeral Service and concluded with a 3:00 pm Graveside Committal Service.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 24, 2020

