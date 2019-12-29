Hilda “Juanita” Scott, 89, a long-time resident of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on December 27, 2019 at Lifepath Hospice House in Sun City, Florida. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Juanita insisted in seeing the good in everyone and always forgave those who may have wronged her, and loved with all her heart. Her most important things in her life were her Savior and her family. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Juanita is survived by her three daughters: Cheryl Will of Hudson, Florida, Anita Christian of Riverview, Florida and Denise Chapman of Jupiter, Florida. She is pre-deceased by her fourth daughter, Beverly Harshbarger of Bradenton, Florida. Juanita’s family included nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, four sisters and one brother. Juanita is pre-deceased by her first husband, Clarence Runyon of Dayton, Ohio and second husband, Clyde Scott of Bradenton, Florida. Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 from 11:30 am – 12:00 pm with a service to follow at noon at Groover Funeral Home located at 1400 36th Ave. E., Ellenton FL, 34222. Entombment will take place at Mansion Memorial Park.

