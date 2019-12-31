Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda (DeMaio) Vellanti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hilda (DeMaio) Vellanti Hilda (DeMaio) Vellanti of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Hillside, NJ, passed away on Monday December 23, 2019 Born in Newark, NJ, Hilda was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Alphonsina (née Nasto) DeMaio. Hilda spent most of her life in Hillside, NJ, graduating from Hillside High School. After her working years, she and her beloved late husband of 64 years, Dominick she decided to move to Bradenton, FL to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Hilda was a devoted Catholic and she attended Christ the King Church in Hillside and while in Florida attended St Joseph Catholic Church. Hilda is survived by her three children, daughter, Debra Billy (Joseph) of Virginia; son, Albert (Brenda) of Coconut Creek, Florida and daughter, Donna Vellanti Wagner (Raymond) also of Bradenton, FL. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Ashely Vellanti Richard (Don) of South Plainfield, NJ, Brianna Smith (Corey) of Tampa, FL, Jared Vellanti of Kenilworth, NJ, Brendan Billy of Virginia, Lucas Wagner of Bradenton, FL and Christina Vellanti of Coconut Creek, FL. A Mass is to be offered at 10AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradenton, Florida. Inurnment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery of Sarasota, FL along with her Veteran husband. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or Alzheimers research. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

