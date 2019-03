Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hjordis D. Wood. View Sign

Hjordis D. Wood Hjordis D. Wood passed away on February 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Her husband, Edgar H. Wood preceded her in death in 2001. She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra L. Lagrotte (Leo) and Patricia A. Church; three grandchildren, Christopher R. Church (Lisa), Matt A. Lagrotte (Jennifer) and Lauren M. Enger (Anthony) and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Bradenton Hospice House, 3355 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205. Services for Hjordis will be private. Groover Funeral Home.

