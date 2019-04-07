Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Almer Spry. View Sign

Howard Almer Spry Howard Almer Spry, 86, died April 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Wyandotte, Michigan and graduated from Roosevelt High School. After graduation he became a licensed Barber, joining his father at the Spry Barber Shop in Wyandotte. In 1952 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and qualified for pilot training. Airman Spry was honored as outstanding cadet while attached to James Connelly AFB Waco, Texas. When Waco was hit by the worst tornado in Texas history, Airman Spry joined in the search and rescue. For his action as a first responder, he was recognized in 2013 with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Distinguished Service Citizen Medal. His military career continued in the 81st Fighter Bomber Squadron, flying the F-86H, in both Germany and France. He had opportunity to fly with Chuck Yeager in a mission over North Africa. He then went on to join Control Data Corporation as a programmer when the offices were in a garage, watching the cows grazing outside. He worked in Computer & Data Processing Operations and Facilities Purchasing for Ford Motor Co, Dearborn, retiring in 1991 to Bradenton, Florida. In less than 2 weeks he knew everyone in the neighborhood. For the next 28 years, Howard was a valued member of Bradenton Senior Softball, famous for his slow-pitch curve ball. He was gregarious, humorous and loved by his friends, teammates and family. He could be found Saturday's at garage sales collecting "treasures." He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon (Morrison); a brother, Glenn (Nancy); sons, Craig (Susan) and Ben; daughter, Terry Concessi (Frank); four grand-children and three great-grandchildren. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences to

