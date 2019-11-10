On Saturday, November 2, Howard Ralph Whitney, 78, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side. He was born on February 19, 1941, in Newfane, Vermont and grew up in Springfield, Vermont. He earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from Northeastern University in 1964 and his PhD in Economics from the University of Oregon in 1971. For over 40 years, he taught finance and economics courses in undergraduate and graduate programs in Texas, New York, and Ohio. Howard is preceded in death by mother Mirth Arlene and father Charles. He is survived by his children Brandi (Dac) Tran, Chelsi (Tony) Arrigo, Nick, Kristy, Kelly (Zachary), and Tracy (Jason) Workman; brother Chuck and sister-in-law Ali; 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; a niece, nephew, and great nieces and nephews; cousins; and former wife and close friend Mary (Kelly) Whitney. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to donate to Tidewell Hospice or to your local hospice facility. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 6pm-10pm at The Old Blue Rooster Event Center, 11565 Lithopolis Rd NW, Lithopolis, OH. Please see (website) for the full obituary.

