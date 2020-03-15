Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Walter Lentz Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Walter Lentz Jr. July 22, 1947 February 29, 2020 Howard Walter Lentz, Jr., passed away pe ace- fully in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 72. His life partner of 20 years, Chuck St. Louis, was at his side. He is survived by his brothers and sister, Bruce Lentz, James Lentz, Nancy McCaffrey, Rick Lentz and James Lentz, Jr. Howard was born in Philadelphia on July 22, 1947 to Barbara and Howard Lentz. He grew up in Clifton Heights, PA where he attended Clifton Heights High School and was actively involved in many of his school's activities including the band and student council. He graduated from Clifton Hts. H.S. in 1966. He had an after school job at Polites Flower Shop where he began to learn the skills and trade of a florist. He went on to join the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict in October of 1966 and served out of Fort Benning, GA. His specialty was as a Chaplain's Assistant. He attained the rank of SPC5 (T) Specialist 5th. Class (Technical). He was honorably discharged in October of 1972. He was enrolled at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, PA and took different business courses in accounting and business law. Moving down to Florida in 1972 he took a job as a foreman at Green Thumb, Inc. in Apopka, Florida. In 1972-73 he was employed at Skenes Flowers in Orlando, FL as a floral designer/ manager. He then worked at Disney World in the Contemporary Hotel Floral Department from 1973-79. After that he was at Bagwell's Flowers in Daytona Beach, FL as a floral designer/manager from 1979-89. He was active with the Volusia County Floral Association for which he was the editor of their newsletter. He was a Jaycee where he was the Secretary of the Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce. He was also on the council of All Saints Lutheran Church. He moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL where he opened his own flower shop, Arts In Flowers, from 1989-96. In 1996 he worked at Matterns Wholesale Florist in Orlando, FL and enrolled in the reserves. He was reenlisted to active duty with the rank of SSGT (Staff Sergeant) in the U.S. Air Force as a Medical Administrator. He completed 8 weeks of administrative training as a Technician in support of Desert Shield/Storm beginning in January of 1991. He was assigned overseas and served in the Aeromedical Staging Facility in England until the conflict wound down and his tour of duty ended at Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County, Florida in October of 1997. Howard then moved to Bradenton, Florida where he secured a job at Lux Art Silks in Sarasota where he lived and remained employed until his passing on February 29, 2020. Howard was a happy and generous soul, always sharing his love for plants, especially orchids with all his friends and neighbors. He has a greenhouse chock full of orchids. Each Christmas he would put together festive seasonal flower arrangements and give them to his friends and neighbors as a token to say thanks for their friendship, love and support throughout the year. For the last 13 years, Howard reveled in raising and loving his Golden Retriever, Max. He is remembered by most in his neighborhood as always being with his Max who was loyally by his side wagging his tail and looking adoringly up at his best friend. He was a true positive light and joy to all who knew him. Burial will be on Friday, March 20th at 2:30 p.m. and held at the Sarasota National Cemetery at located at 9810 State Road 72 (Clark Road - 4 miles east of I-75) Sarasota, FL 34241. The Ceremony is always precisely punctual. Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early. A Celebration of Howard's Life will take place on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Ramada Inn poolside banquet room, 7510 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the National in Howard's name.

Howard Walter Lentz Jr. July 22, 1947 February 29, 2020 Howard Walter Lentz, Jr., passed away pe ace- fully in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 72. His life partner of 20 years, Chuck St. Louis, was at his side. He is survived by his brothers and sister, Bruce Lentz, James Lentz, Nancy McCaffrey, Rick Lentz and James Lentz, Jr. Howard was born in Philadelphia on July 22, 1947 to Barbara and Howard Lentz. He grew up in Clifton Heights, PA where he attended Clifton Heights High School and was actively involved in many of his school's activities including the band and student council. He graduated from Clifton Hts. H.S. in 1966. He had an after school job at Polites Flower Shop where he began to learn the skills and trade of a florist. He went on to join the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict in October of 1966 and served out of Fort Benning, GA. His specialty was as a Chaplain's Assistant. He attained the rank of SPC5 (T) Specialist 5th. Class (Technical). He was honorably discharged in October of 1972. He was enrolled at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, PA and took different business courses in accounting and business law. Moving down to Florida in 1972 he took a job as a foreman at Green Thumb, Inc. in Apopka, Florida. In 1972-73 he was employed at Skenes Flowers in Orlando, FL as a floral designer/ manager. He then worked at Disney World in the Contemporary Hotel Floral Department from 1973-79. After that he was at Bagwell's Flowers in Daytona Beach, FL as a floral designer/manager from 1979-89. He was active with the Volusia County Floral Association for which he was the editor of their newsletter. He was a Jaycee where he was the Secretary of the Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce. He was also on the council of All Saints Lutheran Church. He moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL where he opened his own flower shop, Arts In Flowers, from 1989-96. In 1996 he worked at Matterns Wholesale Florist in Orlando, FL and enrolled in the reserves. He was reenlisted to active duty with the rank of SSGT (Staff Sergeant) in the U.S. Air Force as a Medical Administrator. He completed 8 weeks of administrative training as a Technician in support of Desert Shield/Storm beginning in January of 1991. He was assigned overseas and served in the Aeromedical Staging Facility in England until the conflict wound down and his tour of duty ended at Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County, Florida in October of 1997. Howard then moved to Bradenton, Florida where he secured a job at Lux Art Silks in Sarasota where he lived and remained employed until his passing on February 29, 2020. Howard was a happy and generous soul, always sharing his love for plants, especially orchids with all his friends and neighbors. He has a greenhouse chock full of orchids. Each Christmas he would put together festive seasonal flower arrangements and give them to his friends and neighbors as a token to say thanks for their friendship, love and support throughout the year. For the last 13 years, Howard reveled in raising and loving his Golden Retriever, Max. He is remembered by most in his neighborhood as always being with his Max who was loyally by his side wagging his tail and looking adoringly up at his best friend. He was a true positive light and joy to all who knew him. Burial will be on Friday, March 20th at 2:30 p.m. and held at the Sarasota National Cemetery at located at 9810 State Road 72 (Clark Road - 4 miles east of I-75) Sarasota, FL 34241. The Ceremony is always precisely punctual. Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early. A Celebration of Howard's Life will take place on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Ramada Inn poolside banquet room, 7510 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the National in Howard's name. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.