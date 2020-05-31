Hugh King Sykes Hugh King Sykes, 80, of Bradenton, FL passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. He was born February 25, 1940, in Island Grove, FL to the late Ernest Paul Sykes and Grace Allene King Sykes. He retired from Duke Energy Florida. He served in United States Navy, was a Shriner and Master Mason, and a lifelong member of IBEW. He was a people person who enjoyed being with family and friends. He liked to swim, fish, and play Sudoku. He is preceded in death by his siblings; Owen Sykes, Esmond Sykes, Gary Sykes, Joyce Sykes Jacobson, and Sandra Sykes. He is survived by sons; Gregory Sykes (Kayla), of Bradenton, FL, Eric Sykes of Davenport, FL, daughter, Brandy Sykes of Austin, TX, sisters; Alice Sykes Martin of Athol, MA, Jan Curren of Okeechobee, FL, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at 1PM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 31, 2020.